East Texas police department investigating after animal control officer saves puppy found tied up in trash can

The puppy was taken to the Mount Pleasant Animal Shelter where she will be cared for and prepared for adoption.
Credit: Pittsburg Police Dept.

PITTSBURG, Texas — A puppy is getting a new chance at life after a horrific start.

According to Pittsburg Animal Control, the puppy was found Friday morning in a garbage can in the 400 block of Cypress St. in Pittsburg.

"Her back feet were tied together, her mouth was tied shut, and she had ant bites on her belly," officials said.  

The puppy was taken to the Mount Pleasant Animal Shelter where she will be cared for and prepared for adoption.

If anyone recognizes this puppy or knows who her owner was, contact the Pittsburg Police Dept. at 903-856-7201.

