OFFICIALS: Deputies arrest 2 people, seizing handguns, thousands in cash in Smith County

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Two people have been arrested after leading officers on a pursuit on Interstate 20 near FM 849 at approximately 1:45 p.m. on Friday in Smith County.

The Smith County Sherriff's Office arrested Devoria Hardy, 21, of Ft. Worth and Cordre Tolliver, 21, of Shreveport, Louisiana.

Both people are currently in Smith County Jail and are facing charges on possession of a controlled substance, evading arrest in a vehicle and have outstanding warrants.

Officials seized two handguns with one of the guns loaded with a 50 round drum type magazine, thousands dollars in cash and THC products.

On Friday at approximately 1:45 pm, Smith County officials conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 20 near FM 849.

When the officer approached the vehicle, the driver sped away eastbound on Interstate 20, initiating the pursuit.

Officials observed the suspect attempting to pass a car in the left lane by partially entering the center median.

The suspect lost control of his vehicle and struck the concrete barrier, before landing in a ditch between IH-20 and the Loop 49 access road.

The driver fled on foot while the passenger remained in the vehicle. The K-9 Deputy was quickly able to detain the passenger who was remained cooperative.