Tyler police directing traffic after dump truck crashes into power pole

TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Police Department is alerting drivers of a crash causing delays in northwest Tyler.

According to the TPD, a dump truck crashed into a power pole causing downed power lines in the road at the intersection of Pointe N. Dr. and WNW Loop 323.

Police say east and westbound lanes are closed from Pointe N. Dr. to Highway 69.

Officers are in the roadway directing traffic an motorists are urged to avoid the area until the power lines can be moved from the roadway.