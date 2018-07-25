FRANKSTON — The Frankston Police Department and DPS officials are investigating after a woman was hit and killed by unoccupied 18-wheeler at around 2 p.m. Tuesday at a local gas station on Highway 275.

According to FPD, a man driving the 18-wheeler stopped at the gas station and left the vehicle.

When he was not inside it, the 18-wheeler began moving, then hit and killed an elderly woman on Highway 175.

The 18-wheeler also hit a home and made minor damage to it.

FPD and DPS officials are running an investigation on the incident at this time.

