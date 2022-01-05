Police: Driver arrested after 25 pounds of marijuana found in duffel bag

Other possible drug charges are pending once lab testing is completed.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas — A driver was arrested on a marijuana possession charge in Cherokee County after police found about 25 pounds of packaged marijuana in the vehicle.

An Wells police officer noticed someone going 78 mph southbound on Rusk Ave. (Highway 69) and after a traffic stop, the officer smelled a strong odor of marijuana.

According to police, the officer then located a large duffel bag in the back of the SUV, which had roughly 25 pounds of packaged marijuana.