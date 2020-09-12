POLICE: 2 arrested for having nearly 250 pounds of marijuana following East Texas traffic stop

MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas — Two men are behind bars after police say they were caught with nearly 250 pounds of marijuana in Mt. Pleasant.
According to the Mt. Pleasant Police Department, officers conducted a traffic stop Monday on Interstate 30.
Police discovered the vehicle was carrying 244 pounds of marijuana.
According to Titus County judicial records, officers arrested Abisai Martinez-Coronel, 27, and Carlos Molina, 20, and charged them with possession of marijuana less than or equal to 2,000 pounds but greater than 50 pounds.
The duo was booked into the Titus County Jail on $20,000 bond each.