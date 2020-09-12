POLICE: 2 arrested for having nearly 250 pounds of marijuana following East Texas traffic stop

The duo was booked into the Titus County Jail on $20,000 bond each.

MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas — Two men are behind bars after police say they were caught with nearly 250 pounds of marijuana in Mt. Pleasant.

According to the Mt. Pleasant Police Department, officers conducted a traffic stop Monday on Interstate 30.

Police discovered the vehicle was carrying 244 pounds of marijuana.

According to Titus County judicial records, officers arrested Abisai Martinez-Coronel, 27, and Carlos Molina, 20, and charged them with possession of marijuana less than or equal to 2,000 pounds but greater than 50 pounds.