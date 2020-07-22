POLICE: East Texas caregiver, friend stole nearly $50K from elderly patients

Officials say the actions of Patricia Richardson and Rhonda Latham left the women broke and living month-to-month.

TEXARKANA, Texas — Two East Texas women were arrested for allegedly exploiting an elderly person.

According to the Texarkana Texas Police Department, Patricia Richardson was working as a part-time caregiver to two elderly women (mother and daughter) and managed to steal nearly $48,000 from their bank account in just three months. Police say she, along with Rhonda Latham, made several purchases, transfers, and ATM withdrawals that have now left the two elderly women broke and living month-to-month.

Richardson remains in the Bi-State Jail with a $75,000 bond. Latham was released from jail Monday after posting a $50,000 bond. However, police say he freedom will be short-lived as her parole officer issued a parole violation warrant for her re-arrest.