POLICE: East Texas man arrested after stealing $300k worth of pens

LUFKIN, Texas — The Lufkin Police Department arrested a man on felony theft warrant yesterday at an apartment complex off Champions Drive in Lufkin.

The man has been identified as Daniel Bernard, 36, of Lufkin.

Bernard's warrant comes from an work-related incident last year in which he stole more than 100 valuable fountain pens from a client's collection while working for a cleaning crew.

The pen collection is reportedly worth more than $300K.

The detectives’ investigation led them to find Bernard sold the pens to a dealer as recently as of July. The evidence collected from those exchanges led to a warrant for his arrest.

Fortunately, the pens have been successfully retrieved from the dealer.