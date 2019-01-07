TEXARKANA, Texas — An arrest warrant has been issued for a Texarkana man accused of aggravated robbery and aggravated kidnapping.

According to the Texarkana Police Department, around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to reports of a robbery in the 600 block of Champion Place.

The victim told police she was coming home from work with her 2-year-old son and as she tried to unlock her apartment door, a man, identified as Xavier French, 18, of Texarkana, approached her from behind and hit her several times on her head with a pistol, causing her to fall to the ground.

Police say French demanded to be let inside the apartment and told the woman to give him her money. He then allegedly held a gun to her toddler's head and said he would kill him if the woman did not do as he said.

Once they got inside the apartment, the victim was forced to give French an undisclosed amount of money and her cell phone, police say. He then released the child and ran away from the scene.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where she was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

If you have any information about this crime or French’s whereabouts, please contact the TTPD at (903) 798-3116 or Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at (903) 793-STOP (7867).