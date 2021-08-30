POLICE: East Texas man sexually assaulted teen employee; gave her vape juice and money not to tell

According to the Texarkana-Texas Police Department, officers arrested Anurag Dubey, 30, Friday morning.

TEXARKANA, Texas — A East Texas man is behind bars for sexual assault of a child.

According to the Texarkana-Texas Police Department, officers arrested Anurag Dubey, 30, Friday morning.

The TTPD says Dubey is the manager at the Tropical Smoothie Café on Texas Blvd., and the victim was a teenage employee.

Police say the 16-year-old girl had been working there only a couple of months when Dubey started calling her to come in to work before her shifts started. Once she got there, police say he would initiate sexual activity with her. He then gave her extra money and vape juice in return for her not telling anyone about what was going on, the TTPD says. Thankfully, she later told her mother the whole story.

Dubey was released from the Bi-State Jail on Saturday after posting his $100,000 bond.