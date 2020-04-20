TEXARKANA, Texas — The Texarkana Police Department arrested a 14-year-old and a 15-year-old for reportedly setting up a buyer on Facebook Marketplace and robbing him at gunpoint.

According to the TTPD, on Saturday, one of the teens posted he had a cell phone for sale on Facebook Marketplace.

The potential buyer responded and was instructed to pick the phone up at a home on Brookwood Street.

Police say when the man arrived to get the phone, one of the teens pulled out a gun and stole the man's wallet and money. The pair then ran away.

Officials say they found out one of the teens lived across the street from where the robbery occurred.

"We could see people looking out the windows so we knew that someone was inside," the TTPD said in a statement. "Eventually, the guys opened the door and walked out the front door while officers were waiting on a judge to sign a search warrant."

Polcie say the victim's belongings and the gun used in the robbery were recovered and the teens were taken to the juvenile detention center.