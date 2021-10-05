POLICE: East Texas women arrested after forcing way into residence, threatening to 'shoot up' house and kidnap children

The trio was booked into the Bi-State Jail.

TEXARKANA, Texas — Three woman have been arrested following a reported home invasion on Friday.

According to the Texarkana Texas Police Department (TTPD), around 10:40 a.m., Shynia Coleman, Rakeathia Collins and Dequanhdra Harper forced their way into a house in the 1600 block of Harlem Street, armed with a pistol, looking for another woman.

Police say the victim had gotten word the trio was coming and snuck out the back of the house minutes before, leaving her children and cousin behind.

"Once inside the house, they [the suspects] demanded to know where the victim was and then, when they realized that she wasn't there, threatened to shoot up the house and kidnap the children if she didn't immediately return," the TTPD said in a statement. "She [the victim] called 911 instead."

Police say the suspects initially told officers they were al "good friends" and had been invited into the house to just hang out. The TTPD says they eventually learned the women actually went to the house to get back some marijuana one of them had left with the victim earlier in the week.

"The victim was supposed to have delivered it to someone else but apparently got scared and decided to get rid of it instead," the TTP said. "When they figured out that the marijuana never showed up, they came back looking for it."

Police say they recovered two pistols the three women brought with them.