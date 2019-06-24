TEXARKANA, Texas — An East Texas man has been arrested after an elderly woman allegedly found him lying beside her bed in her bedroom and held him at gunpoint until law enforcement arrived.

According to the Texarkana Texas Police Department, on Saturday, officers were called to a home in the 400 block of West 29th Street and were told an elderly woman heard strange noises coming from her bedroom and was now holding the man she found in her room at gunpoint.

However, by the time police arrived, the man, identified as Jeremy Griffin, 42, of Texarkana, had managed to run out of the house and into the backyard. Police then used a pepper gun on the suspect as he tried to jump a privacy fence.

Police say the elderly woman knew Griffin and had let him live there some time back. The woman kicked him out after he began having issues with drugs, according to the TTPD. The victim said Griffin had tried multiple times prior to get back into the house.

According to police, they found a kitchen knife where Griffin had been hiding in the home.

"We don't know what his intentions were for having the knife, but know that he certainly did not belong in the house for any reason," police said in a social media post.

Griffin, who has 12 previous documented arrests in Bowie County, was charged with burglary of a habitation and evading arrest. He also had an outstanding warrant for failing to appear in court on a previous misdemeanor charge. He is currently being held in the Bi-State Jail on $21,500 bond.