NPD: East Texas man exposed himself to child waiting to get on school bus

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — The Nacogdoches Police Dept. arrested a man for reportedly exposing himself to a child who was waiting to get on a school bus.

According to the NPD, on Thursday, April 21, around 8 a.m., officers responded to reports of a man in a vehicle who was exposed himself to a minor who was waiting on the bus in the 1500 block of Spokane St.

Police say the victim was able to give a detailed description of the suspect and his vehicle. Later that day, officers were able to find the suspect and his vehicle and arrest him for indecency with a child.

The suspect, identified as Adam Alexander Hernandez, 21, of Nacogdoches, was booked into the Nacogdoches County Jail.