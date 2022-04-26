NPD: East Texas man exposed himself to child waiting to get on school bus

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — The Nacogdoches Police Dept. arrested a man for reportedly exposing himself to a child who was waiting to get on a school bus.
According to the NPD, on Thursday, April 21, around 8 a.m., officers responded to reports of a man in a vehicle who was exposed himself to a minor who was waiting on the bus in the 1500 block of Spokane St.
Police say the victim was able to give a detailed description of the suspect and his vehicle. Later that day, officers were able to find the suspect and his vehicle and arrest him for indecency with a child.
The suspect, identified as Adam Alexander Hernandez, 21, of Nacogdoches, was booked into the Nacogdoches County Jail.
"We would like to thank local residents that provided us with security footage from the area during the time of the crime," the NPD said in a statement. "Incidents such as these serve as a reminder to us all to speak to our children about what to do when strangers approach them."