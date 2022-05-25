Police: Ex-Kilgore ISD employee admitted to having sex with 3 students, including 15-year-old

She was previously employed as an ESL aide at Kilgore High School, where she worked since August 2020.

KILGORE, Texas — A former Kilgore ISD employee accused of having improper relationships with high schoolers admitted to investigators that she had sex with three students, including one who was 15 at the time, police documents show.

Monica Sanchez, 21, of Kilgore, was arrested May 13 on charges of assault causing bodily injury, sexual assault of a child and three counts of improper relationship between educator and student. She was later released on a $26,000 bond.

She was previously employed as an ESL aide at Kilgore High School, where she worked since August 2020.

According to the arrest affidavit, Sanchez told a Kilgore police detective that she engaged in sexual acts with an 18-year-old student five to six times and they exchanged inappropriate photos within one month.

Sanchez said that she had a sexual relationship with another 18-year-old student and they had sex twice, according to the affidavit.

The document states Sanchez also admitted to having sex with a 15-year-old student once.

In a statement from Kilgore ISD, a district official said they were made aware that a KHS employee was arrested in an unrelated off-campus incident. This event led the Kilgore Police Department to launch an investigation into a possible improper relationship.

KISD said that once officials were made aware of the arrest, her employment was terminated.

Sanchez's assault causing bodily injury charge stems from that off-campus incident. According to the affidavit, Sanchez hit a woman in the face while they were in a verbal argument in a restaurant parking lot on May 12.

Police said they noticed scratches on the woman's face and a large swollen knot above her eye, the affidavit stated. Sanchez was booked into the Kilgore City Jail after that incident.