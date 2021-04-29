Palestine Police execute search warrants at illegal game rooms

PALESTINE, Texas — The Palestine Police Department executed search warrants at 6 different locations throughout Anderson County for illegal game rooms.
According to police, at 9 a.m. on Thursday April 29n investigators from the Palestine Police Department with assistance from Texas DPS and the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office served search warrants.
The warrants were served at the following locations:
- Jags #1 – 500 E. Palestine Ave.
- Jags #2 – 3804 W. Oak
- Pitt Stop – 1221 N. Link
- Mini Mart – 321 W. Palestine Ave.
- Lucky Star Grocery – 704 W. Palestine Ave.
- Ross #2 – 3001 W. Oak
The warrant came after investigations into the operations of illegal machines at the locations.
A total of 123 game machines were seized from the location along with $67,000 in cash.
“In recent months, we have received numerous complaints and calls at these locations,” said PPD Chief Mark Harrow in a press release. “Aside from illegal gambling, we have had cases ranging from aggravated robbery to drug trafficking at these locations. They simply are not good for our community."