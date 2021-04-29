Palestine Police execute search warrants at illegal game rooms

The Palestine Police Department was aided by Texas DPS and the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.

PALESTINE, Texas — The Palestine Police Department executed search warrants at 6 different locations throughout Anderson County for illegal game rooms.

According to police, at 9 a.m. on Thursday April 29n investigators from the Palestine Police Department with assistance from Texas DPS and the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office served search warrants.

The warrants were served at the following locations:

Jags #1 – 500 E. Palestine Ave.

Jags #2 – 3804 W. Oak

Pitt Stop – 1221 N. Link

Mini Mart – 321 W. Palestine Ave.

Lucky Star Grocery – 704 W. Palestine Ave.

Ross #2 – 3001 W. Oak

The warrant came after investigations into the operations of illegal machines at the locations.

A total of 123 game machines were seized from the location along with $67,000 in cash.