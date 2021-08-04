OFFICIALS: Louisiana FBI agent exposed himself multiple times to teen girls in Tyler

David Harris, 51, of Prairieville, Louisiana, was recently charged with indecent exposure in Smith County.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — An FBI agent exposed himself multiple times to underaged girls in Tyler, Florida and Louisiana and text messages show him detailing his attraction to teenage girls, police documents show.

Smith County District Attorney Jacob Putman said on July 1 a warrant out of Smith County was served on Harris for indecent exposure, which is a third-degree felony. Judge Jack Skeen Jr. of the 241st District in Smith County signed the warrant.