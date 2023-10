At this time, Texarkana officials are asking for the owner of the backpack to come step forward.

TEXARKANA, Texas — The Texarkana Police Department is searching for the owner of a backpack found full of drugs.

Officials received a 911 call on Sunday night after a witness saw the backpack laying outside of an apartment complex.

Once police recovered the backpack they discovered 4.7 ounces of marijuana and 70 THC vape cartridges inside.