WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department is hoping the public can help them identify a little boy who was found Wednesday.

Police posted the boy's photo on social media before 11:30 a.m. where they said the boy was found near the 1700 block of MLK and University Parks Apartments.

The boy doesn't talk, but officers believe the boy is about 2 or 3 years old.

"If you know who this little boy is please call the Waco Police Department [(254) 750-7500], 9-1-1," Waco PD wrote.

