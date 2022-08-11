Police, fire officials respond to incident on Spur 63 in Longview

"We are asking citizens to avoid the area if possible," the Longview police said on Facebook.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview police officers and firefighters on the scene responding to an incident in the 400 block of North Spur 63 near US Highway 80 in Longview.

Brandon Thornton, Longview police spokesperson, confirmed a SWAT, team, fire engines and police officers are on scene on North Spur 63 Thursday afternoon.

"Longview Police Officers are handling a police situation in the 400 block of North Spur 63. We are asking citizens to avoid the area if possible," the Longview police said on Facebook.