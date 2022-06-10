Police: Flint man wrestled with Tyler man twice before fatally shooting him

Austin Deweerdlt moved his truck but Henry would not leave and kept yelling. Deweerdlt put Henry on the ground again and they wrestled, the affidavit stated.

TYLER, Texas — A Flint man accused of killing another man last month wrestled and argued with the victim twice before shooting him multiple times, police documents show.

Christopher Ryan Henry, 29, of Flint, turned himself into the authorities on Friday in connection with the shooting death of Austin Lee Deweerdt, 33, of Tyler, on May 30. He remains in the Smith County Jail charged with murder on a $1 million bond.

Police responded to the scene of a shooting around 6 a.m. May 30 in the 800 block of Pinedale Place. Upon arrival on the scene, Deweerdlt was critically injured at this residence. He later died.

According to an arrest affidavit, Deweerdlt’s girlfriend told investigators that Henry had to come to Deweerdlt’s house to get Xanax from her. Deweerdlt drove up to the residence and immediately got out of the vehicle verbally confronting Henry.

Both men started arguing, yelling, and cursing at one another. Deweerdlt “slammed” Henry to the ground and the men began to "wrestle" on the ground. She was able to separate the men, and then Henry took out a handgun and threatened to shoot Deweerdlt, the affidavit read.

The document stated Deweerdlt went to his truck and came back with his handgun. While yelling at each other, Henry continued pointing his gun at Deweerdlt, who held his gun by his side, the affidavit read.

Deweerdlt’s girlfriend told police that Deweerdlt agreed to let Henry leave. Deweerdlt moved his truck but Henry would not leave and kept yelling. Deweerdlt put Henry on the ground again and they wrestled, the affidavit stated.

According to the girlfriend, Henry pointed the gun and shot Deweerdlt multiple times. She also said that Deweerdlt was backing away when Henry fired the gun. She told Henry to leave and then she called 911, the document read.

During an interview with police, detectives said Henry changed his statement a couple of times.

Henry claimed Deweerdlt struck Henry in the jaw when Deweerdlt got out of his vehicle. Henry also said that Deweerdlt was “taunting” him saying that he wouldn't shoot while Henry pointed the gun, according to the affidavit.

Henry also alleged that Deweerdlt knocked Henry to the ground and punched him repeatedly in the face and on the side. When police asked about where Deweerdlt was when he left the residence, Henry said he didn’t care about Deweerdlt, the affidavit stated.