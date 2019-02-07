CONCORD, North Carolina — A former Dallas Cowboys backup quarterback is recovering in a North Carolina hospital after he was reportedly shot multiple times by his girlfriend's ex-boyfriend.

According to the Concord Police Department in Concord, North Carolina, around 12:50 p.m. on Monday, police responded to reports of gunshots in the area of 1212 Middlecrest Drive.

When officers arrived on scene, the discovered former Cowboys backup QB Anthony Wright, 43, suffering from "multiple gunshot wounds to his body." He was taken to Concord-area hospital for emergency surgery. He is now stable. Wright was the backup QB for Dallas from 2000-2001.

After speaking with witnesses on scene, officials determined Wright got into a verbal altercation with his girlfriend's ex-boyfriend, identified as William Hooker, Jr., 46.

Police say the argument began when Hooker arrived to drop off his daughter with her mother.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Hooker for assault with a deadly weapon/inflicting serious injury with intent to kill.

Concord Police Department

If you have any information on Hooker's whereabouts, please contact the CPD at (704) 920-5000.