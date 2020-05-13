UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas — A Gladewater man is behind bars after allegedly pushing someone out of a moving vehicle and leading police on a high-speed chase.

According to the Longview Police Department, just after 9 p.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to a welfare check in the 3200 block of North Eastman Road. Police were told a person had been pushed out of a moving vehicle.

Officers located the victim and a witness that provided officers with the suspect's identity and vehicle description. The witness said the suspect, identified as Timothy Means, 32, of Gladewater, intentionally pushed the victim out of the vehicle.

The LPD says officers were able to locate the suspect's vehicle in the 2600 block of West Hawkins Parkway. When police attempted to pull Means over, officials say he accelerated to a "high rate of speed" and a chase ensued.

Longview police chased the suspect into Upshur County where the Upshur County Sheriff's Office, Texas Department of Public Safety and Gilmer Police Department assisted.

Police say a tire deflation device was deployed by DPS which caused the vehicle to come to a stop at the intersection of Highway 271 and Highway 155 North in Gilmer.

Means was taken into custody without incident after initially refusing to exit the vehicle. He was booked into the Upshur County Jail for aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury and evading arrest/detention with a vehicle.



