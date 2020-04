GRAND SALINE, Texas — The Grand Saline Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Tuesday morning.

According to the Grand Saline Police Department, officers responded to a home at 1101 West Frank Street at about 3 a.m.

Police believe Nathan Shields, 35, broken into the home and was shot and killed by the homeowner.

Shields was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooting remains under investigation.