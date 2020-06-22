LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Police Department opened a homicide investigation after a 58-year-old man was found dead inside his home Saturday morning.

According to the LPD, officers responded to a welfare check Saturday in the 1200 block of 8th Street at about 10:30 a.m. Inside, officers found 58-year-old Llewellyn Williams dead.

After a preliminary autopsy and evidence found at the scene, officials ruled Williams' death as a homicide.

If you have any information that may assist Longview police in their investigation, you are urged to call Longview police at 903-237-1110 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP(7867) or online by tapping here.