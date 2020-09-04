LUFKIN, Texas — The Lufkin Police Department arrested a Houston man following a high-speed pursuit on US 59 early Thursday morning.

According to the LPD, police received a report of a vehicle driving recklessly at about 1 a.m. on U.S. 59 near College Driver. The caller told police the driver was swerving over the road and nearly hit her multiple times. The caller also said she believe the driver was intoxicated.

Police say an officer found the driver, identified as 29-year-old James Joiner, when he stopped at a gas station at 4110 South First.

Joiner driver back onto US 59 going northbound in the southbound lane. Police say speeds reached up to 85 miles an hour.

Police say after passing the Lufkin Mall, Joiner crossed back into the northbound lane. An officer spiked three of the driver's tires near Donut Palace, causing Joiner's vehicle to slow to 20 mph.

The chase continued onto Timberland Driver then to Denman Avenue before Joiner turned onto US 69 south.

An officer tried to spiked the fourth tire near Spring Lake Driver, but the attempt failed. However, the officer used a PIT maneuver to slow Joiner further.

Joiner wrecked the vehicle into a tree, where officers took the man into custody.

Joiner was charged with evading arrested. He remains in the Angelina County Jail.