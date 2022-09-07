Police: Houston man threatened people, swung machete at woman in Lufkin

Sir John Oliphant, 44, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to Lufkin police.

LUFKIN, Texas — A Houston man accused of threatening people and swinging a machete at a woman at a Lufkin motel was arrested Tuesday night.

Police said that Oliphant was arrested at Petty's Motel in Lufkin after he threatened several people with a machete and swung the machete at a woman just before 10 p.m. Tuesday.

A motel worker who had called 911 told the officer Oliphant followed her to the office while holding a machete. She saw Oliphant approach two men and taunt them with a machete on the motel video monitor.

When she ran outside as she called 911 to tell Oliphant to leave, she told police that he ran across the street, yelling at her. She said that Oliphant ran at her and swung the machete at her.

When an officer arrived, he said he saw Oliphant sitting next to a machete. Police said Oliphant was yelling at the officer "Shoot me!"

The officer made attempts to de-escalate the situation and once more officers arrived, Oliphant was detained and placed into a vehicle.