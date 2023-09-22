POLICE: 2 dead after wreck on Highway 31 in Smith County

CBS19 will continue covering this story once more information becomes available.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Officials have confirmed 2 women are dead after a wreck Friday morning on Highway 31 in Smith County.

Multiple crews are responding to the wreck at State Highway 31 and FM 757, according to Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Adam Albritton. Troopers later confirmed that two women died because of the crash.

As of now, Highway 31 is closed in both directions as units are investigating the scene. According to troopers, the road will be shut down for another 1.5 hours.

DPS, Chapel Hill Fire and Jackson Heights Fire are currently on the scene.