Tyler police ID pedestrian killed after being struck by vehicle

The investigation is ongoing.

TYLER, Texas — A Tyler woman is dead after she was struck by a vehicle Saturday night.

Tyler police responded around 7:30 p.m. Saturday on a report of a pedestrian that was hit by a vehicle near the 1200 block of North Broadway Avenue, Tyler Police Department Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh said.

Kelsey Hise, 30, of Tyler, was found lying in the roadway with major injuries, Erbaugh said. There were pieces from the vehicle that struck her lying nearby.