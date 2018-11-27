PITTSBURG — Police have identified the body of a woman found on the side of the road in Pittsburg on Monday morning.

According to police, the woman has been identified as Tashiana Sharday Taylor, 24, of Pittsburg. Taylor's body was discovered around 7:20 a.m., in the 600 block of Quitman Street.

Taylor was identified by the Southwest Forensic Institute in Dallas and the Pittsburg Police Department is investigating the circumstances surrounding her death.

