KILGORE, Texas — Kilgore police have identified a man whose body was found in the middle of the roadway following a Sunday night shooting.

According to the KPD, on Sunday, around 11:30 p.m., officials responded to report of shots being fired within the city near the 700 block of West North Street.

Upon arrival, police found a man, identified as Gregory Dewayne Williams, 35, of Kilgore, lying int he roadway with multiple gunshot wounds.

The initial investigation revealed unidentified suspect(s) left the area before police arrived at the scene. The Kilgore Police Department Criminal Investigation Unit is actively investigating this case and additional information will be released when it becomes available.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information in regards to this crime is asked to contact Kilgore Police Detective Trevor Gesik at 903-218-6906. Information may be given anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000.00 for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for this crime. Anonymous information may also be submitted through the Kilgore Police Department’s Website, Kilgore Police Facebook page, or tip411.