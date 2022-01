Police say Bobby Brown Jr., 29, of Nacogdoches, had been hit by a vehicle near the Lamar St. intersection.

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — The Nacogdoches Police Dept. has identified a man who was hit and killed by a vehicle on New Year's Eve.

According to the NPD, around 8:10 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 31, officials responded to a crash involving a pedestrian in the 2100 block of E. Main St.

