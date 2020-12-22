Police identify motorcyclist killed in Tyler crash as Troup police officer

Tyler police responded to the intersection of Van Highway and Loop 323 for a motorcycle crash on Dec. 18.

TYLER, Texas — The motorcyclist killed in Friday night's crash in Tyler has been identified as a police officer within the Troup Police Department.

According to Tyler PD, Dakota Powell, 33, died at a hospital from his injuries.

"If you haven't heard brother Dakota Powell was killed in a motorcycle accident in Tyler a few days ago, at no fault of his own. They had not finished Christmas shopping for their children prior to this. In conjunction with Tyler FOP we have provided gifts for the boys," Troup PD said.

On December 18, around 6:15 p.m. Tyler police responded to the intersection of Van Highway and Loop 323 for a motorcycle crash.

Officials say a motorcyclist was struck by a vehicle at the intersection. The motorcyclist was transported to the hospital but later died from his injuries.

Memorial service will be on Dec. 29 at Crossbrand Cowboy Church. Visitation will be at 1 p.m. and service at 2 p.m. Motorcycles are encouraged at his funeral. There will be a final ride to follow.