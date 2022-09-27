Police identify pedestrian killed, found on top of vehicle in Longview

According to police, the area was dark when the crash occurred and the driver thought he had hit an animal.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Police have identified the pedestrian who was struck and killed Friday morning in Longview after the driver of an SUV believed he "struck an animal."

Police said Tuesday that the crash happened around 5:45 a.m. in the 2800 block of South Eastman Road.

The pedestrian Michael Ross, 55, of Longview, was walking southbound in the outside lane near Neiman Marcus Parkway. Police said he failed to yield the right-of-way to an SUV that was traveling northbound in the outside lane.

According to police, the area was dark when the crash occurred and the driver thought he had hit an animal. The driver kept going for three blocks to a well-lit parking lot to stop and contact the police.