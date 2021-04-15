Police identify pedestrian killed in Jacksonville crash

No charges will be filed against the driver.

JACKSONVILLE, Texas — A pedestrian is dead following a Tuesday morning crash in Jacksonville.

According to the Jacksonville Police Department, around 3:25 a.m. on Tuesday, officials were called to the scene of a crash involving a pedestrian in the 400 block of South Jackson St.

The pedestrian, identified as Bradley Thomas Price, 64, of Jacksonville, was taken to an emergency room in Jacksonville before being flown to a Tyler hospital. Price died Wednesday from his injuries.

The JPD's investigation revealed Price was walking southbound in the southbound traffic lane when he was struck by an SUV driven by Randy McDaniel, of Jacksonville. Surveillance video from a nearby business showed Price was in the roadway when struck.