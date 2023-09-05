Tyler police identify pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash

If you have any information on this case, call the Tyler Police Department.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Police Department is searching for the driver who killed a man on a Saturday night hit-and-run crash.

According to police, on Sept. 2, around 11:15 p.m., officers responded to hit-and-run involving a pedestrian at the intersection of E. Gentry Blvd. and Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Officials say William Eric Haisler, 37, of Tyler, was found lying in the roadway. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

The driver who hit Haisler was reportedly in a dark-colored sedan.