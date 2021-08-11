Palestine police identify suspect, victim in fatal stabbing

Ty Hughes was arrested for murder and booked into the Anderson County Jail.

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas — Palestine police have identified the victim and suspect involved a fatal stabbing that occurred Saturday afternoon.

According to the Palestine Police Department, around 11 a.m., officers responded to the 1000 block of Howard St. after a caller reported a man was lying in the roadway.

Chief Mark Harcrow arrived on scene and located the victim, identified as Kenneth Armstrong, 31, of Elkhart,. Armstrong was unresponsive and had an apparent knife wound to the upper torso. EMS was called and the he was later pronounced dead at the scene by Pct. 3 Justice of the Peace James Todd.

Cpl. Aston Rodriguez arrived on scene and located man near the residence, identified as Ty Hughes, 24, of Palestine. Hughes was detained and officials say the murder weapon was found at the scene.

Hughes was arrested for murder and taken to the Anderson County Jail. His bond was set at $250,000.

Police say based on witness statements, the suspect and victim were acquaintances and the incident occurred at the suspect’s residence.