Police: Intoxicated man injured Gun Barrel City officers, firefighters outside hotel

GUN BARREL CITY, Texas — Two Gun Barrel City police officers and two firefighters were injured Saturday afternoon after officials say an intoxicated man assaulted them at the back of a hotel.

Officers responded to the America's Best Inn and Suites for a report of a suspicious person trying to get into hotel rooms around 2:30 p.m. Officers found Brian Williams, 37, near the back of the hotel, Police Chief Andy Williams said.

Police said he failed to follow commands and assaulted officers.

He was under the influence of multiple drugs, according to the police chief. Because of the fight, Brian Williams caused moderate injuries to two Gun Barrel City police officers and two firefighters.

The officers and firefighters were treated at the hospital and released.