Police: Intoxicated Tyler man leaves his 1-year-old baby alone in car seat on side of road

TYLER, Texas — A Tyler man was arrested Tuesday night after police say he left his 1-year-old daughter alone in her car seat on the side of the road while intoxicated.

Paul Hanna, 37, was charged with driving while intoxicated for a second time, according to Smith County Jail records.

The police department received a call Tuesday night about a baby who was alone on the side of the road in the 5100 block of Rhones Quarter Road in Tyler, Andy Erbaugh, Tyler police spokesperson, said.

Erbaugh said the child was uninjured and later picked by family members.

Soon after responding to the baby, police received a call about an intoxicated man hanging around his car at the CEFCO gas station that is half a mile away from where the child was, Erbaugh said.

The man was later identified as Hanna. Upon further investigation, police officers determined the baby was his child and he thought he had dropped off the child at Hanna's parents' house, Erbaugh said.

Police determined Hanna was the last person seen with the child.