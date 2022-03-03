Longview police investigating after 1 injured, multiple vehicles damaged in downtown shooting

LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Police Department is investigating a shooting in which one person was injured and multiple vehicles were damaged.
According to the LPD, around 12:25 p.m. on Thursday, officers responded to shots fired call in the 2000 block of S. High St.
When police arrived on scene, they discovered multiple vehicles had been shot. While investigating, officers were called to a secondary location where they located a gunshot victim from the original call.
The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The investigation is ongoing.
If you have any information on this incident, please contact the LPD at (903) 237-1110, Gregg County Crime Stoppers at (903) 236-STOP(7867) or online at greggcountycrimestoppers.org.
