Police searching for male suspect after man injured in Tyler shooting near New Copeland, Shiloh Roads

Drivers should avoid New Copeland Road between Loop 323 and Shiloh Road, Tyler Police Department spokesperson Andy Erbaugh said.

TYLER, Texas — Police are searching for a male suspect after another man was shot in Tyler Monday afternoon near the area of the Hubbard Middle School construction site.

Tyler Police Department spokesperson Andy Erbaugh said the shooting happened near New Copeland and Shiloh Roads in Tyler.

He said one person was shot and taken to the hospital. Officers are searching for a male suspect; however, a description is not yet available.

The call for the shooting happened around 3 p.m., according to the Tyler police active call list.

Tyler ISD spokesperson Jennifer Hines said Tyler police gas given an all clear signal for Hubbard Middle School, and students are getting picked up by their parents and school buses are running.

Police officers have blocked off New Copeland Road between Loop 323 and Shiloh Road, and they've blocked off Donnybrook Ave. between Loop 323 and Shiloh right next to Tyler Legacy High School, according to our reporter on the scene. Officers have been seen turning people away from Rose Rudman Trail.

Erbaugh said officers have found multiple shell casings at the scene, and multiple witnesses saw the shooting.