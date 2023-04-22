Police investigate after 2 people killed in Jacksonville shooting

According to police, the victims have been identified, but their identities have not been released yet "due to the nature of the crime."

JACKSONVILLE, Texas — Police are investigating after a shooting in Jacksonville left two people dead early Saturday morning.

Police said that officers and first responders found two people dead from gunshot wounds in the 1000 block of Clemons Drive after receiving a call around 4:30 a.m.

The Texas Rangers are helping the Jacksonville Police Department with the investigation, and all agencies are working to identify and arrest the alleged shooter.