Police investigating after 3 injured in Lufkin drive-by shooting

LUFKIN, Texas — Three people were injured in a drive-by shooting Sunday night in Lufkin.

According to the Lufkin Police Department (LPD), around 11:20 p.m., officers were called to reports of a shooting in the 1100 block of Culverhouse Street.

Witnesses told police several people were gathered for a party in the front yard of a home when two people began arguing. A short time later, a white sedan drove past and someone fired rounds from the back seat wounding three people.

The victims are being treated at local hospitals and their injuries are not believed to be life threatening.