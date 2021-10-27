Police investigating after apparent shooting in Kilgore

The victim had a wound to the head.

KILGORE, Texas — Police are investigating after an apparent shooting in Kilgore.

Officers were in the area Wednesday afternoon after a white pickup truck wrecked out on Sunset Lane near Bean Avenue. Police tape was strung around the scene, and emergency personnel removed one person from the truck and took them to a waiting ambulance.

The victim had a wound to the head.

Witnesses said five people ran from the truck after it wrecked.