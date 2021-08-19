Tyler police identify man struck, killed by vehicle early Thursday morning

The investigation is ongoing.

TYLER, Texas — Officials are investigating after a man was struck and killed by a vehicle early Thursday morning in Tyler.

According to the Tyler Police Department, around 1 a.m., police responded to a call in the 2600 block of N. Broadway Ave. in regards to a man lying in the roadway.

When police arrived on scene, they found Devin Thompson, 28, of Tyler dead in the roadway. They determined he had bee hit by a vehicle.