Tyler police identify man struck, killed by vehicle early Thursday morning

The investigation is ongoing.

TYLER, Texas — Officials are investigating after a man was struck and killed by a vehicle early Thursday morning in Tyler.

According to the Tyler Police Department, around 1 a.m., police responded to a call in the 2600 block of N. Broadway Ave. in regards to a man lying in the roadway. 

When police arrived on scene, they found Devin Thompson, 28, of Tyler dead in the roadway.  They determined he had bee hit by a vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle involved has been contacted. This case is still under investigation.

    

