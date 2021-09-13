Tyler police investigating after slippery substance causes crash

CBS19 will update this article as more information becomes available.

TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Police Department is investigating after a "slippery substance" in the roadway led to a crash Monday afternoon.

Around 7:30 a.m., officers responded to a two-vehicle crash in the 2300 block of W. Erwin St.

When police arrived on scene, they found something slippery in the road causing other cars to slip and slide into the curb. The substance is unknown at this time.

The Tyler Fire Department Hazmat Truck is on scene, as well as the City of Tyler Streets Department, to assess what is in the road.