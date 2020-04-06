TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Police Department is investigating after windows were smashed at a two downtown Tyler businesses.

According to Tyler police, just before 3:30 a.m. on Thursday, officers responded to reports of suspicious property conditions at the recently opened Andy's Frozen Custard location at the Plaza Tower. Det. Andy Erbaugh tells CBS19 police believe the windows were smashed by at least two large rocks. Management says they will remain open for businesses on Thursday.

About 20 minutes laters, police responded to Gentry Donuts, located at 1500 West Gentry Parkway, after a rock was used to smash the drive-thru window. According to the TPD, officers believe this crime occured after the donut shop closed at noon on Wednesday.

The owners tell CBS19, they got into work around 3:30 a.m. and found their window smashed and a rock inside the establishment. They say cases of energy drinks and juice were stolen, along with two cash registers that only had $5 inside. One person was caught on surveillance video.

This is a developing story and CBS19 has a crew at the scene. We will update this article as more information becomes available.