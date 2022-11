A suspect is in custody.

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — The Nacogdoches Police Dept. is investigating an early-morning fatal shooting.

According to the NPD, around 3:45 a.m., police responded to an apartment complex in the 1600 block of Martinsville St. on reports a woman had been shot.

When police arrived on scene, they found the woman who had been shot had died. A suspect was then taken into custody.