Man arrested, victim identified after body found in burning Longview building

Those who have information about this case are asked to contact detectives at 903-237-1110.

Example video title will go here for this video

LONGVIEW, Texas — A 21-year-old man has been charged with murder and arson in connection with the death of another man whose body was found in a burned building in Longview Wednesday morning.

Donald Ray Miller Jr., of Longview, was arrested and booked into the Gregg County Jail, police said in an update Thursday. Police also identified the victim as Ronnie Moody, 66, of Longview.

Miller remains jailed on bonds totaling $200,000.

According to police, the Longview Fire Department responded to the 100 block of East Avalon Ave and after putting out the fire, they found a body, which was later identified as Moody.

After suspecting foul play, Longview police officers began investigating the incident as a homicide, police said.