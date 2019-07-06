LONGVIEW, Texas — Authorities are investigating a fatal crash in Longview.

According to the Longview Police Department, the wreck occurred at the intersection of West Loop 281 and Nay Street.

Several lanes of the loop are closed at this time as officials conduct their investigation. Drivers are urged to seek alternate routes.

Police have not confirmed the number of fatalities that have occurred as a result of the wreck.

Details are limited at this time, but CBS19 will update this article as more information becomes available.